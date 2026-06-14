Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries #19
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Sonic Tapestries #19

A collection of atmospheric murmurs, hypnotic oscillations & immersive ambiences ft. Karelian kantele, Singaporean fuzz, intergalactic jazz & Amazonan soundscapes
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
Jun 14, 2026

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 17th May 2026

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 14th June 2026

“A tree is known by its fruit; a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love.”

St.Basil the Great

  1. Discovery Zone Habitat (Library Copy Do Not Remove) RVNG Intl

  2. Alliyah Enyo when my mind is quiet i drift 2 u *water2wine* (Echo's Disintegration) Somewhere Press

  3. Joseph Schiano di Lombo Ne rien « préparer », ne rien « arranger » (Joseph Shabason Remix) (Le tact (Sound piece for Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson) (Expanded Version)) Circus Company

  4. Black Savage Kothbiro (Black Savage) Afro7 Records

  5. Bluetung All That We Might Have Been on this Earth (Eternity by the Stars) Theory Therapy

  6. ps goner wind on the horizon (there's an atm inside) SHHOAMKEE

  7. The Velvet Underground I Found a Reason (Loaded) Cotillion

  8. Tim Bernardes Não (Recomeçar) Risco

  9. Iivana Mišukka & Arja Kastinen Melkutus (Iivana Mišukka) Death Is Not The End

  10. Colombian Drone Mafia_Gibrana Cervantes Bosque (Memoria) TraTraTrax

  11. Grady Steele VI (Nausea) FELT

  12. Warmth Spherule (Parallel) ARCHIVES

  13. Skyminds Morning Way (Skyminds) Auasca

  14. Michiko Ogawa shizukana hikari (Pancake Moon) Futura Resistenza

  15. Pupa rei is sleeping (Sooth) CHINABOT

  16. Meitei / 冥丁 Man'yō / 万葉 (Kofū / 古風) KITCHEN. LABEL

  17. Salamanda allez, pousse! (Music To Watch Seeds Grow By 008: Salamanda (Basil)) — Music To Watch Seeds Grow By

  18. Baba Zula, Mad Professor Bir Sana Bir de Bana (Duble Oryantal) Doublemoon

  19. Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra Somewhere in Space (Interstellar Low Ways) Enterplanetary Koncepts

  20. Ian Drennan Usice VI (Uisce Agus) Soap Library

  21. Anarchist Mountains Belém Rains (Waterways) Slow Tone Collages

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s, reach out via the links below :

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Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

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