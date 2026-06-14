Sonic Tapestries #19

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 17th May 2026

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 14th June 2026

“A tree is known by its fruit; a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love.” — St.Basil the Great

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s, reach out via the links below :

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Message Mat Eric Hart