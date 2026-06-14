Sonic Tapestries #19

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 17th May 2026
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 14th June 2026
“A tree is known by its fruit; a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love.”
— St.Basil the Great
Discovery Zone — Habitat (Library Copy Do Not Remove) — RVNG Intl
Alliyah Enyo — when my mind is quiet i drift 2 u *water2wine* (Echo's Disintegration) — Somewhere Press
Joseph Schiano di Lombo — Ne rien « préparer », ne rien « arranger » (Joseph Shabason Remix) (Le tact (Sound piece for Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson) (Expanded Version)) — Circus Company
Black Savage — Kothbiro (Black Savage) — Afro7 Records
Bluetung — All That We Might Have Been on this Earth (Eternity by the Stars) — Theory Therapy
ps goner — wind on the horizon (there's an atm inside) — SHHOAMKEE
The Velvet Underground — I Found a Reason (Loaded) — Cotillion
Tim Bernardes — Não (Recomeçar) — Risco
Iivana Mišukka & Arja Kastinen — Melkutus (Iivana Mišukka) — Death Is Not The End
Colombian Drone Mafia_Gibrana Cervantes — Bosque (Memoria) — TraTraTrax
Grady Steele — VI (Nausea) — FELT
Warmth — Spherule (Parallel) — ARCHIVES
Skyminds — Morning Way (Skyminds) — Auasca
Michiko Ogawa — shizukana hikari (Pancake Moon) — Futura Resistenza
Pupa — rei is sleeping (Sooth) — CHINABOT
Meitei / 冥丁 — Man'yō / 万葉 (Kofū / 古風) — KITCHEN. LABEL
Salamanda — allez, pousse! (Music To Watch Seeds Grow By 008: Salamanda (Basil)) — Music To Watch Seeds Grow By
Baba Zula, Mad Professor — Bir Sana Bir de Bana (Duble Oryantal) — Doublemoon
Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra — Somewhere in Space (Interstellar Low Ways) — Enterplanetary Koncepts
Ian Drennan — Usice VI (Uisce Agus) — Soap Library
Anarchist Mountains — Belém Rains (Waterways) — Slow Tone Collages
If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :
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Mat
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