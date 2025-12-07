Sonic Tapestries #13

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 30th November 2025
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 28th December 2025
— Playlist —
Mat Eric Hart — Bioko Island Forest Soundscape (Earth FM) — The British Library Sound Archive
Francis Bebey — Guinee (Sanza Nocturne) — Ozileka
Otto Taimela — Cry For The Earth (Bluebird) — Vienosounds
Monika — Swimming (Corsair Bay & Other Stories) — Modern Conveniences
Marc-Antoine Barbier — Les Herbes (Musée Des Espèces) — Not Not Fun Records
Funcionário — Batalha Real (Momento Claro) — Glossy Mistakes
Mat Eric Hart — Sipopo Beach Waves — The British Library Sound Archive
Alex Ikot — Mbili (Village Rhythm) — Record Union
Joe Harvey-Whyte & Bobby Lee — The Island of California (Last Ride) — Curation Records
Nacho Maldonado — Wirikuta Wild (Pasajes Sonoros)
Unchained — Vajra Guru (Frontalier) — Stern Records
Aleksi Perälä — I3AC2512802 (GRACE 8) — AP Musik
Rafael Anton Irisarri — Displacement (KMRU rework) (A Fragile Geography: Reworks) — Black Knoll Editions
Carrier — Offshore (feat Memotone) (Rhythm Immortal) — Modern Love
John Thayer — River Manitou (Winds Gate) — Aural Canyon
Loris S. Sarid — What’s In My Bag (Ambient $) — Moon Glyph
Kara-Lis Coverdale — Circularism (A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever) — Smalltown Supersounds
Steve Hauschildt — Dividua (Aeropsia) — Simul Records
SML — Rubber Tree Dance (Small Medium Large) — International Anthem
Aris Kindt — They Have the World Behind Them (Now Claims My Timid Heart) — Quiet Time
Earth Trax — Ambient Dance (LP2) — Shall Not Fade
Cv313 — Luna Petra (dimensional space) — echospace (detroit)
