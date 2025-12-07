Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries #13
Sonic Tapestries #13

A collection of ambient reflections & mystical meditations ft. field recordings from my recent trip to Equatorial Guinea, Loris S. Sarid, Francis Bebey & Rafael Anton Irisarri
Mat Eric Hart
Dec 07, 2025

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 30th November 2025

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 28th December 2025

— Playlist —

  1. Mat Eric Hart Bioko Island Forest Soundscape (Earth FM) The British Library Sound Archive

  2. Francis Bebey — Guinee (Sanza Nocturne) — Ozileka

  3. Otto Taimela — Cry For The Earth (Bluebird) — Vienosounds

  4. Monika — Swimming (Corsair Bay & Other Stories) — Modern Conveniences

  5. Marc-Antoine Barbier Les Herbes (Musée Des Espèces) — Not Not Fun Records

  6. Funcionário — Batalha Real (Momento Claro) — Glossy Mistakes

  7. Mat Eric Hart — Sipopo Beach Waves The British Library Sound Archive

  8. Alex Ikot — Mbili (Village Rhythm) — Record Union

  9. Joe Harvey-Whyte & Bobby Lee — The Island of California (Last Ride) — Curation Records

  10. Nacho Maldonado Wirikuta Wild (Pasajes Sonoros)

  11. Unchained Vajra Guru (Frontalier) — Stern Records

  12. Aleksi Perälä I3AC2512802 (GRACE 8) — AP Musik

  13. Rafael Anton Irisarri — Displacement (KMRU rework) (A Fragile Geography: Reworks) — Black Knoll Editions

  14. Carrier — Offshore (feat Memotone) (Rhythm Immortal) — Modern Love

  15. John Thayer River Manitou (Winds Gate) — Aural Canyon

  16. Loris S. Sarid — What’s In My Bag (Ambient $) — Moon Glyph

  17. Kara-Lis Coverdale — Circularism (A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever) — Smalltown Supersounds

  18. Steve Hauschildt — Dividua (Aeropsia) — Simul Records

  19. SML — Rubber Tree Dance (Small Medium Large) — International Anthem

  20. Aris Kindt They Have the World Behind Them (Now Claims My Timid Heart) — Quiet Time

  21. Earth Trax — Ambient Dance (LP2) — Shall Not Fade

  22. Cv313 — Luna Petra (dimensional space) — echospace (detroit)

