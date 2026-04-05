Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries #17
0:00
-2:00:00

Sonic Tapestries #17

A collection of atmospheric murmurs, hypnotic oscillations & immersive ambiences ft. modular rababa, Italian libretto, Vietnamese Tết festivities, ultrasonic atmospheres & Yukon soundscapes
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
Apr 05, 2026

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 22nd March 2026

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 19th April 2026

< Playlist >

“We are not trying to be anything, We are existing together. This music was made with a lot of time. We drank coffee and tea. Played. Enjoyed pulla and cookies. Played a bit more. We talked. We were slow. It took 10 years to combine the right pieces for the album. We were not in a hurry. Keywords: air, space, love, time, rest, electronic, synthetic, organic, warmth, wood.”

Kiri Ra!

  1. Harlan Silverman A Sacred Place (Music for Stillness) Mississippi Records

  2. Kiri Ra!nen (nen) We Jazz Records

  3. Unknown MobileTouriga Nacional (Field Work) Pacific Rhythm

  4. Isabel Pine Butterfly Lands On A Flower (Fables) kranky

  5. Jefre Cantu-Ledesma Night Swimming (Ultrasonic) Temporary Residence Ltd.

  6. Almøst Silent Quiet Perseverance (Kaizen) Past Inside the Present

  7. Radio Hito Sono dei viventi (L'uso e gli attributi del cuore) Maple Death Records

  8. Radwan Ghazi Moumneh & Frédéric D. Oberland A Dream That Never Arrived حلم لا يجيء (Eternal Life No End ليلة ظلماء ملعونة، كحياة طالبيها) Constellation Records

  9. Am Shhara Vase (nagoyaka na kaze / 和やかな風 (quiet wind)) Wisdom Teeth

  10. Arve Henriksen Hibernal (Towards Language) Rune Grammofon

  11. Booker Stardrum Third Nature (Close-up On The Outside) We Jazz Records

  12. Gary Burton / Chick Corea Crystal Silence (Crystal Silence) ECM Records

  13. Christie Hennessy The Galway Shawl (Christie Hennessy) Westwood Recordings

  14. The Kossoy Sisters In The Pines (Bowling Green And Other Folk Songs From The Southern Mountains) Tradition

  15. Elton Britt Cowpoke

  16. EMRA GRID Eleven Finns (Eleven Finns) LINE

  17. JakoJako Xin chào (Tết 41) Mute

  18. Linnéa Talp Råsunda Kyrka (Exhale) (Arch of Motion) thanatosis

  19. Turner Williams Jr. jonquille (vipérine) mistralph0ne

  20. Mat Eric Hart Ted (Spirits & Reflections) Aural Canyon

  21. The Thinking Of The World Began Pounding In Our Ears The Moment We Hit Shore Moon (The Thinking Of The World Began Pounding In Our Ears The Moment We Hit Shore) STROOM.tv

  22. Ryo Kawasaki Hawaiian Caravan (Featuring “Concierto De Aranjuez”) Philips

  23. Kedr Livanskiy Za Oknom Vesna (за окном весна) (Ariadna (ариадна)) 2MR

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s, reach out via the links below :

Send a link

Sonic Tapestries is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Your kind support helps me to grow my audience and continue on my creative path.

If you do like reading along and want to help support my work further, please consider sharing this post with your friends, family and followers.

Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

🌻

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mat Eric Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture