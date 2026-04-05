Sonic Tapestries #17

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 22nd March 2026
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 19th April 2026
< Playlist >
“We are not trying to be anything, We are existing together. This music was made with a lot of time. We drank coffee and tea. Played. Enjoyed pulla and cookies. Played a bit more. We talked. We were slow. It took 10 years to combine the right pieces for the album. We were not in a hurry. Keywords: air, space, love, time, rest, electronic, synthetic, organic, warmth, wood.”
— Kiri Ra!
Harlan Silverman — A Sacred Place (Music for Stillness) — Mississippi Records
Kiri Ra!— nen (nen) — We Jazz Records
Unknown Mobile— Touriga Nacional (Field Work) — Pacific Rhythm
Isabel Pine — Butterfly Lands On A Flower (Fables) — kranky
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma — Night Swimming (Ultrasonic) — Temporary Residence Ltd.
Almøst Silent — Quiet Perseverance (Kaizen) — Past Inside the Present
Radio Hito — Sono dei viventi (L'uso e gli attributi del cuore) — Maple Death Records
Radwan Ghazi Moumneh & Frédéric D. Oberland — A Dream That Never Arrived حلم لا يجيء (Eternal Life No End ليلة ظلماء ملعونة، كحياة طالبيها) — Constellation Records
Am Shhara — Vase (nagoyaka na kaze / 和やかな風 (quiet wind)) — Wisdom Teeth
Arve Henriksen — Hibernal (Towards Language) — Rune Grammofon
Booker Stardrum — Third Nature (Close-up On The Outside) — We Jazz Records
Gary Burton / Chick Corea — Crystal Silence (Crystal Silence) — ECM Records
Christie Hennessy — The Galway Shawl (Christie Hennessy) — Westwood Recordings
The Kossoy Sisters — In The Pines (Bowling Green And Other Folk Songs From The Southern Mountains) — Tradition
Elton Britt — Cowpoke
EMRA GRID — Eleven Finns (Eleven Finns) — LINE
JakoJako — Xin chào (Tết 41) — Mute
Linnéa Talp — Råsunda Kyrka (Exhale) (Arch of Motion) — thanatosis
Turner Williams Jr. — jonquille (vipérine) — mistralph0ne
Mat Eric Hart — Ted (Spirits & Reflections) — Aural Canyon
The Thinking Of The World Began Pounding In Our Ears The Moment We Hit Shore — Moon (The Thinking Of The World Began Pounding In Our Ears The Moment We Hit Shore) — STROOM.tv
Ryo Kawasaki — Hawaiian Caravan (Featuring “Concierto De Aranjuez”) — Philips
Kedr Livanskiy — Za Oknom Vesna (за окном весна) (Ariadna (ариадна)) — 2MR
If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :
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Mat
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