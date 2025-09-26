Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries #10 x ROVR Radio
Sonic Tapestries #10 x ROVR Radio

A collection of dusty sonatas, cosmic creations and oneiric oscillations...
Mat Eric Hart
Sep 26, 2025
Transcript

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 7th September 2025 via ROVR

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 5th October 2025

— Playlist —

  1. Wilson Tanner Cherry (Legends) Efficient Space

  2. Patricia Wolf
    The Return to Iceland (Hrafnamynd) — Balmat

  3. Aiko Takahashi — Soap and glass beads (Monologue) —

    quiet details

  4. Yoichi Kamamura & Olli Aarni — Kōri no ryokō (Yoichi’s version) (Kōri no ryokō / Jäämatkailu) — mappa

  5. Federico Durand — Cedrón (Herbario) — laaps

  6. Michael Scott Dawson — Everything In Modulation (Music For Listening) — We Are Busy Bodies

  7. Matt Sage
    Wading the Plain (Tender / Wading) — RVNG Intl.

  8. Endurance — Bioluminescent Display (Soft Biota) —

    Mystery Circles

  9. picnic — drops in the water (DJ Paradise version) (picnic) — Daisart

  10. Loris S Sarid — seven (Paper Gum EP) — Spritz Editions

  11. Perko — Luna (The City Rings) — Numbers

  12. Isan No. 1. - Lent Et Douloureux (A Number Of Small Things - A Collection Of Morr Music Singles From 2001 - 2007) — Morr Music

  13. Young Marco — Kalapa Garden (Bahasa) — Island of the Gods

  14. Bamboo Mystics — Rainbow Mother (Irama Sounds) (Swara Suci) — Chinabot

  15. Salamanda — Truffles Sprinkles (V.A. Chill Pill IV) — Public Possession

  16. Vanoni — Kóshkil (Kóshkil) — Oslated

  17. BlankFor.ms — Ferried Across (After The Town Was Swept Away) — LEAVING RECORDS

  18. Local Artist — Without You (Expanding Horizons) — Mood Hut

  19. a.s.o. Rain Down (Purelink’s Say Less Mix) (a.s.o. remixed) — Low Lying Records

  20. Saint Abdullah & Eomac — Close Your Eyes Okay Now Open Them (Of No Fixed Abode) — The Trilogy Tapes

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s…

Send a link

