Sonic Tapestries #15

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 25th January 2026
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 22nd February 2026
»— Playlist —«
“…human beings are perpetually and unavoidably living in various states of trance, whether pleasurable, destructive, simple or complex. The trance of eating an apple, of a journey, of addiction or love. Time is always distorted somehow. A narrowing of attention becomes a necessary means of survival. A looping and overlapping series of identifications and attachments.”
Hiroyuki Onogawa — Kyoshin (August in the Water: Music for Film 1995-2005) — Mana Records
Takuro Okada — Sunrise (Konoma) — Temporal Drift
MOTHER TONGUE — KER GI (MOTHER TONGUE) — Makkum Records
Emerson Kitamura ft. MMM — Rock Your Baby (Balearic 4) — Balearic
New World Science — Movement 4 (Osmos (Movements)) — Temple
Mazzo — Clear Sky Cold Wind (Sound For Gardening) — Doom Chakra Tapes
COCONUT DEALERS — Papaya Waterfall 2 (S/T) — Not Not Fun Records
Tornado Wallace — Voices (Lonely Planet) — Running Back
Chihei Hatakeyama — End Of Summer (Lucid Dreams) — First Terrace Records
Lord Of The Isles — Storm Mother (Subtle Thoughts) — Lapsus Records
Jana Winderen — Submerged — Touch
Mohammad Reza Mortazavi — Zendegi (Nexus) — Latency
Black Merlin — Wave (Hipnotic Tradisi) — Island of the Gods
Radiohead — Hunting Bears (Amnesiac) — EMI
Ben McElroy — January In November (Allotment Tapes #1 - A Different Stillness (with Val Turton))
Joao Rocha Jor — Fado Rocha (Your Kisses Are Like Roses: Fado Recordings, 1914-1936) — Death Is Not The End
Julian Lynch — In New Jersey (Mare) — Olde English Spelling Bee
Anton Anishchanka — Zarnica (Krope) — Shatkavalka
Bea Brennan — A Fanciful or Impractical Idea or Theory (Trances People Live) — Old Technology
DJ Lostboi — Ordinary People (The Flash) — Queeste
Ex-Terrestrial — Blue Smoke (Paraworld) — Temple
Maara — Ultimate Reward (Ultimate Reward) — naff recordings
