Sonic Tapestries #15
A collection of otherworldy atmospheres, healing zones & drifting dreamscapes ft. Senegalese griot music, Coconut Dealers, Portuguese fado, Persian tombak & hypnotic Indonesian soundscapes
Mat Eric Hart
Jan 25, 2026

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 25th January 2026

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 22nd February 2026

»— Playlist —«

“…human beings are perpetually and unavoidably living in various states of trance, whether pleasurable, destructive, simple or complex. The trance of eating an apple, of a journey, of addiction or love. Time is always distorted somehow. A narrowing of attention becomes a necessary means of survival. A looping and overlapping series of identifications and attachments.”

Bea Brennan

  1. Hiroyuki Onogawa Kyoshin (August in the Water: Music for Film 1995-2005) Mana Records

  2. Takuro Okada Sunrise (Konoma) Temporal Drift

  3. MOTHER TONGUE KER GI (MOTHER TONGUE) Makkum Records

  4. Emerson Kitamura ft. MMM Rock Your Baby (Balearic 4) Balearic

  5. New World Science Movement 4 (Osmos (Movements)) Temple

  6. Mazzo Clear Sky Cold Wind (Sound For Gardening) Doom Chakra Tapes

  7. COCONUT DEALERS Papaya Waterfall 2 (S/T) Not Not Fun Records

  8. Tornado Wallace Voices (Lonely Planet) Running Back

  9. Chihei Hatakeyama End Of Summer (Lucid Dreams) First Terrace Records

  10. Lord Of The Isles Storm Mother (Subtle Thoughts) Lapsus Records

  11. Jana Winderen Submerged Touch

  12. Mohammad Reza Mortazavi Zendegi (Nexus) Latency

  13. Black Merlin Wave (Hipnotic Tradisi) Island of the Gods

  14. Radiohead — Hunting Bears (Amnesiac) — EMI

  15. Ben McElroy — January In November (Allotment Tapes #1 - A Different Stillness (with Val Turton))

  16. Joao Rocha Jor — Fado Rocha (Your Kisses Are Like Roses: Fado Recordings, 1914-1936) — Death Is Not The End

  17. Julian Lynch — In New Jersey (Mare) — Olde English Spelling Bee

  18. Anton Anishchanka — Zarnica (Krope) — Shatkavalka

  19. Bea Brennan — A Fanciful or Impractical Idea or Theory (Trances People Live) — Old Technology

  20. DJ Lostboi — Ordinary People (The Flash) — Queeste

  21. Ex-Terrestrial — Blue Smoke (Paraworld) — Temple

  22. Maara — Ultimate Reward (Ultimate Reward) — naff recordings

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s, reach out via the links below :

Send a link

