Sonic Tapestries #11 x ROVR Radio
Sonic Tapestries #11 x ROVR Radio

A collection of aquatic explorations, cosmic creations and oneiric oscillations ft. DJrum, Polygonia, Porya Hatami, Tokio Ono & Patrick Shiroishi
Mat Eric Hart
Oct 29, 2025

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 5th October 2025 via ROVR

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 2nd November 2025

— Playlist —

  1. Kazuya Matsumoto mazaru (水のかたち Mizu no katachi) Nature Bliss

  2. Ablaye Cissoko — Sound Design (Popenguine)

  3. Bitchin Bajas — Angels and Demons at Play (Bajas Fresh) — Drag City

  4. YATTA Beach of Jealousy (PALM WINE) — PTP

  5. Jan Jelinek Poren (Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records) — Faitiche

  6. Basic Channel — Mutism (Bcd)

  7. Patrick Shiroishi — There is no moment in my life in which this is not happening (Forgetting is Violent) — American Dreams

  8. DAVi MUSiC — Out Of Ocean (Good Morning Deja Vu) —

    Flow State
    Records

  9. Mikoo — Tide (It Floats) — Sofa Music

  10. Olson Overlapping Shadows (Overlapping Shadows) — LOFS

  11. Porya Hatami — Winter (Land) — Inner Ocean Records

  12. Joe Westerlund — Pattern Return (Reveries in the Rift) — Psychic Hotline

  13. Sacred Grove — A1 (Untitled) — blundar

  14. DJ ojo — Coiled Up (Coiled Up) — Blank Mind

  15. Ashtar Afterhours — Touchy Feely (Body Music) — Smallville

  16. Noah — Back (Noire) — flau

  17. Skooby Laposky - Lighthouse (Theo Parrish mix) (Balance 023∶ Radio Slave)

  18. Tokio Ono — Rare Fish (Peel) — Accidental Meetings

  19. Djrum — A Tune For Us (Under Tangled Silence) — Houndstooth

  20. Polygonia — Essential Breath (Dream Horizons) — Dekmantel Records

  21. Raphael Rogiń​ski — Tal​à​n (Tal​à​n) — Instant Classic

  22. Dan Nichollscompleteness (earthrise recordings)

  23. Mondo Lava — Air Walk (Ogre Heights) — Hausu Mountain

