Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries #14
0:00
-2:00:00

Sonic Tapestries #14

A collection of ambient reflections & mystical meditations ft. Oneohtrix Point Never, Laurie Torres, Kate Miller & Memotone
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
Dec 28, 2025

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 28th December 2025

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 25th January 2026

»— Playlist —«

  1. Volodja Brodsky White Sea (Whispering Ln.) Hidden Harmony Recordings

  2. Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet — LBY (Novemberregn) — Shimmering Moods Records

  3. Kate Miller — Harpan (Sprint) — Butter Sessions

  4. HxH — “BEACH” (STARK PHENOMENA) — OFNOT

  5. Dolphin Midwives Satya Yuga (Liminal Garden) — Beacon Sound

  6. Tamikrest — Toumastin (Adagh) — Glitterbeat Records

  7. Memotone — Trees Bullied By The Wind (Fever Of The World) — SODA GONG

  8. Ai Messiah — Sentience & Sapience (Sentience & Sapience) — Touch Sensitive

  9. Holy Tongue meets Shackleton — Blessed and Bewildered (The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now) — AD 93

  10. Centrum Stjärnor (För Meditation) — Rocket Recordings

  11. Ship Says Om Just A Little Walk (Dream Journal) — Native Cat Recordings

  12. Zander Raymond Ravenswood Manor (No One Notices The Fly) — Love All Day

  13. Andy McLeod — Resonance (Hierophantes)

  14. Mikel Laboa — Txinaurria (Bat Hiru) — Herri Gogoa

  15. Eternel Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta Limbisa Ngai (Merveilles Du Passé)

  16. Andrew Lawrence-King — Fantasia Que Contrahaze La Harpa En La Maniera De Ludovíco (The Harp Of Luduvíco) — Helios

  17. Slagr — Legende (Linde) — Hubro

  18. Laurie Torres, Nailah Hunter — Correspondances II (Après coup Edits) — Tonal Union

  19. Khotin — Oasis Bioreference (Peace Portal) — Khotin Industries

  20. Ian Wellman The Moon Turned Red (Particularly Dangerous Situation) — Elevator Bath

  21. Nick Breinich — Eisai Transformations (Nothing Left To Dissolve) — Old Technology

  22. Slow Riffs — Lascaux Caves (Simulacra) — Mood Hut

  23. Nervio Cosmico Sanctuary (Singing Vessels) — Accidental Meetings

  24. Oneohtrix Point Never Bumpy (Tranquilizer) — Warp

  25. Lipstick Music Just Like A Drug

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s…

Send a link

Sonic Tapestries is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Your kind support helps me to grow my audience and continue on my creative path.

If you do like reading along and want to help support my work further, please consider sharing this post with your friends, family and followers.

Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

🌻

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mat Eric Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture