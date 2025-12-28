Sonic Tapestries #14

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 28th December 2025
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 25th January 2026
»— Playlist —«
Volodja Brodsky — White Sea (Whispering Ln.) — Hidden Harmony Recordings
Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet — LBY (Novemberregn) — Shimmering Moods Records
Kate Miller — Harpan (Sprint) — Butter Sessions
HxH — “BEACH” (STARK PHENOMENA) — OFNOT
Dolphin Midwives — Satya Yuga (Liminal Garden) — Beacon Sound
Tamikrest — Toumastin (Adagh) — Glitterbeat Records
Memotone — Trees Bullied By The Wind (Fever Of The World) — SODA GONG
Ai Messiah — Sentience & Sapience (Sentience & Sapience) — Touch Sensitive
Holy Tongue meets Shackleton — Blessed and Bewildered (The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now) — AD 93
Centrum — Stjärnor (För Meditation) — Rocket Recordings
Ship Says Om — Just A Little Walk (Dream Journal) — Native Cat Recordings
Zander Raymond — Ravenswood Manor (No One Notices The Fly) — Love All Day
Andy McLeod — Resonance (Hierophantes)
Mikel Laboa — Txinaurria (Bat Hiru) — Herri Gogoa
Eternel Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta — Limbisa Ngai (Merveilles Du Passé)
Andrew Lawrence-King — Fantasia Que Contrahaze La Harpa En La Maniera De Ludovíco (The Harp Of Luduvíco) — Helios
Slagr — Legende (Linde) — Hubro
Laurie Torres, Nailah Hunter — Correspondances II (Après coup Edits) — Tonal Union
Khotin — Oasis Bioreference (Peace Portal) — Khotin Industries
Ian Wellman — The Moon Turned Red (Particularly Dangerous Situation) — Elevator Bath
Nick Breinich — Eisai Transformations (Nothing Left To Dissolve) — Old Technology
Slow Riffs — Lascaux Caves (Simulacra) — Mood Hut
Nervio Cosmico — Sanctuary (Singing Vessels) — Accidental Meetings
Oneohtrix Point Never — Bumpy (Tranquilizer) — Warp
Lipstick Music — Just Like A Drug
