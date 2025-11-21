Sonic Tapestries #12 x ROVR Radio

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 2nd November 2025
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 30th November 2025
— Playlist —
Laurent Pernice — un rêve subaquatique (presque nature (musiques immobiles 26-30) — taâlem
Animal Visions — white pine webs (Animal Visions) — Seil Records
Carlos Ferreira — Imaginary Soundscape III (Postcard Two) (Six Postcards & Other Stories) — Past Inside The Present
Carlos Ferreira — Imaginary Soundscape I (Postcard Six) (Six Postcards & Other Stories) — Past Inside The Present
Klangkollektor — Starlings (Dubtapes Volume 2) — Before I Die
Flaer — Forever Never (Preludes) — Odda Recordings
Eden Aurelius — Plateau (Plateau) — co:clear
Blue Heron — Hymn To A Whale Talker (Disco Mantras Vol. 1) — Mood Hut
Coral Morphologic & Nick León — Precipice (Projections of a Coral City) — Balmat
boring tables — familymart (mathematical model 0010) — Objects & Sounds
Genetic druGs — A Hat Se (Karma Club) — United One Records
Saagara — Earth, Water and the Holy Groove (The Shackleton Version) (3 The Shackleton Versions) — Glitterbeat Records
Širom — Between the Fingers the Drops of Tomorrow’s Dawn (In the Wind of Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper) — Glitterbeat Records
Lujo Asiático — 3.8 (After Ashram) — Ramble Records
Alessandro Cortini — Voltaggio Solitario (SONNO) — Hospital Productions
DJ Trystero — Untitled 8 (Cantor’s Paradise) — FELT
Paul Jebanasam — be earth now (mātr) — Subtext Recordings
Lou Drago — Patience To See (Transcendental Movements Vol. 2) — IDO Records
Toàn — Flocon (Volta No Vento) — IIKKI
