Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries #12 x ROVR Radio
0:00
-2:00:00

Sonic Tapestries #12 x ROVR Radio

A collection of nature-inspired ruminations ft. Carlos Ferreira, Eden Aurelius, DJ Trystero & Toàn
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
Nov 21, 2025

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 2nd November 2025

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 30th November 2025

— Playlist —

  1. Laurent Pernice un rêve subaquatique (presque nature (musiques immobiles 26-30) taâlem

  2. Animal Visions — white pine webs (Animal Visions) — Seil Records

  3. Carlos Ferreira — Imaginary Soundscape III (Postcard Two) (Six Postcards & Other Stories) — Past Inside The Present

  4. Carlos Ferreira — Imaginary Soundscape I (Postcard Six) (Six Postcards & Other Stories) — Past Inside The Present

  5. Klangkollektor Starlings (Dubtapes Volume 2) — Before I Die

  6. Flaer — Forever Never (Preludes) — Odda Recordings

  7. Eden Aurelius — Plateau (Plateau) — co:clear

  8. Blue Heron — Hymn To A Whale Talker (Disco Mantras Vol. 1) — Mood Hut

  9. Coral Morphologic & Nick León — Precipice (Projections of a Coral City) — Balmat

  10. boring tables familymart (mathematical model 0010) — Objects & Sounds

  11. Genetic druGs A Hat Se (Karma Club) — United One Records

  12. Saagara — Earth, Water and the Holy Groove (The Shackleton Version) (3 The Shackleton Versions) — Glitterbeat Records

  13. Širom — Between the Fingers the Drops of Tomorrow’s Dawn (In the Wind of Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper) — Glitterbeat Records

  14. Lujo Asiático — 3.8 (After Ashram) — Ramble Records

  15. Alessandro Cortini Voltaggio Solitario (SONNO) — Hospital Productions

  16. DJ Trystero — Untitled 8 (Cantor’s Paradise) — FELT

  17. Paul Jebanasam — be earth now (mātr) — Subtext Recordings

  18. Lou Drago — Patience To See (Transcendental Movements Vol. 2) — IDO Records

  19. Toàn — Flocon (Volta No Vento) — IIKKI

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s…

Send a link

Sonic Tapestries is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Your kind support helps me to grow my audience and continue on my creative path.

If you do like reading along and want to help support my work further, please consider sharing this post with your friends, family and followers.

Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

🌻

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mat Eric Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture