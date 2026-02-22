Sonic Tapestries #16

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 23rd February 2026
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 22nd March 2026
»— Playlist —«
“Somewhere between dusk and nightfall, there's a point when the sky's deep reds and luminous notes of peach bleed into deep blues and silhouetted skylines. It's a somber, meditative medley of colour, when the reflection of day turns dim.”
Yumiko Morioka & Takashi Kokubo — Birds of Borneo (Gaiaphilia) — Métron Records
Linden S — a first gem (notes from the nave) — Klankhaven Records
Mississippi John Hurt — Let The Mermaids Flirt With Me (Last Sessions) — Vanguard
Sahilin and Siti Rohmah — Nasib Muara Kuang (Music of Indonesia, Vol. 20: Indonesian Guitars) — Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Bridget St. John — Ask Me No Questions (Ask Me No Questions) — Dandelion Records
North Americans — Going Steady (Going Steady) — Driftless Recordings
Assiko Golden Band de Grand Yoff — Kora Interlude II (Magg Tekki) — Mississippi Records
Lhasa de Sela — De Cara a la Pared (La Llorona) — WMG
Stéphane Clor — petite suite - μικρή σουίτα (Exarcheia - Εξάρχεια) — wabi-sabi tapes
Ana Roxanne — Nocturne (~~~) — Leaving Records
Ebauche — Restore The Land (Nine Times) — Supple 9
encym & Wodwo — Wind Blow Below Zero (Orbiting the Silence)
Jens Pauly — Elde (Vihne) — White Lab Recs
Carlo Giustini — A Letizia (Custodi) — Lontano Series
Eli Keszler — We Live In Pathetic Temporal Urgency (Stadium) — Shelter Press
Sega Bodega — Tab Laih (with Mayah Alkhateri) (I Created The Universe So That Life Could Create a Language So Complex, Just To Say How Much I Love You) — ambient tweets
Greg Stasiw — Humidity (Guesswork) — Hidden Harmony Recordings
Paul Rêve — Mie Ossa (Biotope Season 02) — Polën
Al Wootton — Glorias (Glorias) — Lith Dolina
Mammo — Traversing a Raincloud (General Patterns) — Short Span
GAZZI — Lake Lake Lake (Waves of Time) — Glossy Mistakes
Josiah Steinbrick — (Four Synthesizers, Two Bells on Tuned Wood) (Meeting of Waters) — Hands In The Dark
Kit Grill — White Fields (Andoya) — Primary Colours
Djrum — Come Find Me (Mastery Quantum Sound) — Houndstooth
