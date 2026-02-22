Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries #16
0:00
-2:00:00

Sonic Tapestries #16

A collection of atmospheric murmurs, hypnotic oscillations & immersive ambiences ft. Mississippi blues, Indonesian folk song, ethnobotanical explorations & Arctic drones
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
Feb 22, 2026

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 23rd February 2026

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 22nd March 2026

»— Playlist —«

“Somewhere between dusk and nightfall, there's a point when the sky's deep reds and luminous notes of peach bleed into deep blues and silhouetted skylines. It's a somber, meditative medley of colour, when the reflection of day turns dim.”

Lars Gotrich

  1. Yumiko Morioka & Takashi Kokubo Birds of Borneo (Gaiaphilia) Métron Records

  2. Linden S a first gem (notes from the nave) Klankhaven Records

  3. Mississippi John Hurt Let The Mermaids Flirt With Me (Last Sessions) Vanguard

  4. Sahilin and Siti Rohmah Nasib Muara Kuang (Music of Indonesia, Vol. 20: Indonesian Guitars) Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

  5. Bridget St. John Ask Me No Questions (Ask Me No Questions) Dandelion Records

  6. North Americans Going Steady (Going Steady) Driftless Recordings

  7. Assiko Golden Band de Grand Yoff Kora Interlude II (Magg Tekki) Mississippi Records

  8. Lhasa de Sela De Cara a la Pared (La Llorona) WMG

  9. Stéphane Clor petite suite - μικρή σουίτα (Exarcheia - Εξάρχεια) wabi-sabi tapes

  10. Ana Roxanne Nocturne (~~~) Leaving Records

  11. Ebauche Restore The Land (Nine Times) Supple 9

  12. encym & Wodwo Wind Blow Below Zero (Orbiting the Silence)

  13. Jens Pauly Elde (Vihne) White Lab Recs

  14. Carlo Giustini A Letizia (Custodi) Lontano Series

  15. Eli Keszler We Live In Pathetic Temporal Urgency (Stadium) Shelter Press

  16. Sega Bodega Tab Laih (with Mayah Alkhateri) (I Created The Universe So That Life Could Create a Language So Complex, Just To Say How Much I Love You) ambient tweets

  17. Greg Stasiw Humidity (Guesswork) Hidden Harmony Recordings

  18. Paul Rêve Mie Ossa (Biotope Season 02) Polën

  19. Al Wootton Glorias (Glorias) Lith Dolina

  20. Mammo Traversing a Raincloud (General Patterns) Short Span

  21. GAZZI Lake Lake Lake (Waves of Time) Glossy Mistakes

  22. Josiah Steinbrick (Four Synthesizers, Two Bells on Tuned Wood) (Meeting of Waters) Hands In The Dark

  23. Kit Grill White Fields (Andoya) Primary Colours

  24. Djrum Come Find Me (Mastery Quantum Sound) Houndstooth

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s, reach out via the links below :

Send a link

Sonic Tapestries is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Your kind support helps me to grow my audience and continue on my creative path.

If you do like reading along and want to help support my work further, please consider sharing this post with your friends, family and followers.

Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

🌻

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mat Eric Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture