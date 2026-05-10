Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries
Sonic Tapestries #18
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Sonic Tapestries #18

A collection of atmospheric murmurs, hypnotic oscillations & immersive ambiences ft. trippy Turkish ballads, Bubi blues, Lebanese hymns & Haitian folk song
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
May 10, 2026

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 19th April 2026

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 17th May 2026

“My work has been grounded in recording and playing outdoors, trying to communicate the meaning of being in a particular location and finding meaning in interacting with whatever sounds or elements are equally present.”

Ned Milligan

  1. Seán Ronayne Thunder & Tranquility (Hope) Irish Wildlife Sounds

  2. Alexandra Spence The Frequency of a Leaf (Your Whistle Tells Of Landscape) Students of Decay

  3. David Darling & The Wulu Bunun Wulu Mist (Mudanin Kata) Nature Bliss

  4. Dolphin Midwives Satya Yuga (Liminal Garden) Beacon Sound

  5. Nadi Qamar California Sutra #2 (Mama Likembi) Folkways Records

  6. Frantz Casséus Suite No. 1: Yanvalloux (Haitian Dances) Folkways Records

  7. Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru Homesickness (Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru) Mississippi Records

  8. John Carroll Kirby SuntoryStones Throw

  9. E Ruscha V The Hostess (Who Are You) Beats in Space

  10. naran ratan — good idea (untitled) tasty morsels

  11. Frankie Reyes — Mis Abuelos (Originalitos) Stones Throw

  12. zakè, Ossa, ASC — Microlith 4 (Microliths and Momentary Drifts) Past Inside The Present

  13. H.Takahashi — Morphine (Low Power) White Paddy Mountain

  14. Juho Toivonen — Enne (Sisarusten toistuva uni) A K T I

  15. Julia Sabra — Dis, quand reviendras-tu? (Natural History Museum) Ruptured Records

  16. Yabancılar — Ağıt (Ağıt / Kayalar) Hürriyet

  17. Civilistjävel! x Mayssa Jallad — Baynana (Version) (Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels (Versions)) Six of Swords

  18. Anenon — Room Tone (Dream Temperature) Tonal Union

  19. Prymek & Sage — Red Healer (Shelter) AKP Recordings

  20. Orian Arrachart — almost there (part of nothing) alapam

  21. Shane Aspegren — Passing Beneath The Sea’s Floor (Spiritual Cannibalism) Prohibited Records

  22. Spectrical — Slow Stream (Litchfield) Perceptual Tapes

  23. Ned Milligan — Sky Smokes & Electronics (Considerable) laaps

  24. Michel Banabila — Through Global Frequency 8 - Cengiz Arslanpay (Through Global Frequency) 12th Isle

  25. Trance Farmers — Lucinda (Queen Of Nowhere) IIKKI

  26. Papa Isidro — Mochile na mochile The British Library Sound Archive

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s, reach out via the links below :

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Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

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