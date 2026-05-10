Sonic Tapestries #18

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 19th April 2026
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 17th May 2026
“My work has been grounded in recording and playing outdoors, trying to communicate the meaning of being in a particular location and finding meaning in interacting with whatever sounds or elements are equally present.”
Seán Ronayne — Thunder & Tranquility (Hope) — Irish Wildlife Sounds
Alexandra Spence — The Frequency of a Leaf (Your Whistle Tells Of Landscape) — Students of Decay
David Darling & The Wulu Bunun — Wulu Mist (Mudanin Kata) — Nature Bliss
Dolphin Midwives — Satya Yuga (Liminal Garden) — Beacon Sound
Nadi Qamar — California Sutra #2 (Mama Likembi) — Folkways Records
Frantz Casséus — Suite No. 1: Yanvalloux (Haitian Dances) — Folkways Records
Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru — Homesickness (Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru) — Mississippi Records
John Carroll Kirby — Suntory — Stones Throw
E Ruscha V — The Hostess (Who Are You) — Beats in Space
naran ratan — good idea (untitled) — tasty morsels
Frankie Reyes — Mis Abuelos (Originalitos) — Stones Throw
zakè, Ossa, ASC — Microlith 4 (Microliths and Momentary Drifts) — Past Inside The Present
H.Takahashi — Morphine (Low Power) — White Paddy Mountain
Juho Toivonen — Enne (Sisarusten toistuva uni) — A K T I
Julia Sabra — Dis, quand reviendras-tu? (Natural History Museum) — Ruptured Records
Yabancılar — Ağıt (Ağıt / Kayalar) — Hürriyet
Civilistjävel! x Mayssa Jallad — Baynana (Version) (Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels (Versions)) — Six of Swords
Anenon — Room Tone (Dream Temperature) — Tonal Union
Prymek & Sage — Red Healer (Shelter) — AKP Recordings
Orian Arrachart — almost there (part of nothing) — alapam
Shane Aspegren — Passing Beneath The Sea’s Floor (Spiritual Cannibalism) — Prohibited Records
Spectrical — Slow Stream (Litchfield) — Perceptual Tapes
Ned Milligan — Sky Smokes & Electronics (Considerable) — laaps
Michel Banabila — Through Global Frequency 8 - Cengiz Arslanpay (Through Global Frequency) — 12th Isle
Trance Farmers — Lucinda (Queen Of Nowhere) — IIKKI
Papa Isidro — Mochile na mochile — The British Library Sound Archive
If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :
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Mat
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