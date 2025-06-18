Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries

May 2025

Playlist #6 x ROVR Radio
Listen now | A softly swaying selection of humbly crafted meandering meditations intended for slow reflection and deep listening...
  
Mat Eric Hart
2:00:00
Wandering the Earth with Jan Brelih
Deep in the remote wildernesses of the world, silently listening, watching and recording is Jan Brelih sharing with us his own Earth Experience...
Elijah Jamal Asani (,,, as long as i long to memorise your sky ,,,) - Album of the Month (May)
An exclusive interview with Elijah Jamal Asani discovering his creative world, practice and spirit conjuring ethereal soundscapes of the great Grand…
  
Mat Eric Hart

April 2025

Playlist #5 x ROVR Radio
Listen now | Embracing nature with a selection of ethereal soundscapes and compositions
  
Mat Eric Hart
2:06:08
Nico Georis (Music Belongs To The Universe) - Album of the Month (April)
An exclusive interview with Nico Georis sharing insights into his inspirations behind the album, creative practices and studio alchemy...
  
Mat Eric Hart
From the Sea Shore to the Dance Floor
A day in the life of a techno loving field recordist / nature loving techno DJ
  
Mat Eric Hart
Sounds of Marseille
A conversation with Mat from Sonic Tapestries about his AudioSpaces collection in the French port city.
Published on AudioSpaces  
AudioSpaces
A conversation with Dylan and Oliver from AudioSpaces highlighting their passion for exploring the cultures of everyday listening, recording and sonic…
  
Mat Eric Hart
Dylan AS
March 2025

