Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Portfolio
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Sonic Tapestries #7 x Flow State x ROVR Radio
Listen now | An exclusive mix & interview from inspirational Substack and mindbending-playlist-makers Flow State
Jun 18
•
Mat Eric Hart
and
Flow State
23
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
2:00:00
Andrew Pekler (New Environments & Rhythm Studies) - Album of the Month
An exclusive interview with Andrew Pekler shedding light on his creative practice, sonic alchemy and constructing his unique sound worlds
Jun 11
•
Mat Eric Hart
12
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
Andrew Pekler (New Environments & Rhythm Studies) - Album of the Month
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
Playlist #6 x ROVR Radio
Listen now | A softly swaying selection of humbly crafted meandering meditations intended for slow reflection and deep listening...
May 21
•
Mat Eric Hart
7
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
2:00:00
Wandering the Earth with Jan Brelih
Deep in the remote wildernesses of the world, silently listening, watching and recording is Jan Brelih sharing with us his own Earth Experience...
May 16
6
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
Wandering the Earth with Jan Brelih
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Elijah Jamal Asani (,,, as long as i long to memorise your sky ,,,) - Album of the Month (May)
An exclusive interview with Elijah Jamal Asani discovering his creative world, practice and spirit conjuring ethereal soundscapes of the great Grand…
May 7
•
Mat Eric Hart
3
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
Elijah Jamal Asani (,,, as long as i long to memorise your sky ,,,) - Album of the Month (May)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
Playlist #5 x ROVR Radio
Listen now | Embracing nature with a selection of ethereal soundscapes and compositions
Apr 22
•
Mat Eric Hart
11
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
2:06:08
Nico Georis (Music Belongs To The Universe) - Album of the Month (April)
An exclusive interview with Nico Georis sharing insights into his inspirations behind the album, creative practices and studio alchemy...
Apr 18
•
Mat Eric Hart
6
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
Nico Georis (Music Belongs To The Universe) - Album of the Month (April)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
From the Sea Shore to the Dance Floor
A day in the life of a techno loving field recordist / nature loving techno DJ
Apr 11
•
Mat Eric Hart
2
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
From the Sea Shore to the Dance Floor
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Sounds of Marseille
A conversation with Mat from Sonic Tapestries about his AudioSpaces collection in the French port city.
Published on AudioSpaces
•
Apr 4
AudioSpaces
A conversation with Dylan and Oliver from AudioSpaces highlighting their passion for exploring the cultures of everyday listening, recording and sonic…
Apr 4
•
Mat Eric Hart
and
Dylan AS
4
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
AudioSpaces
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
March 2025
Playlist #4 x ROVR Radio
Listen now | A soothing brew of mystic meditations to welcome the arrival of Spring
Mar 26
•
Mat Eric Hart
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
2:03:29
Jefre Cantu Ledesma (Gift Songs) - Album of the Month (March)
An exclusive interview with Jefre Cantu Ledesma sharing insights into his inspirations behind the album, his creative practice and his relationship with…
Mar 21
•
Mat Eric Hart
10
Share this post
Sonic Tapestries
Jefre Cantu Ledesma (Gift Songs) - Album of the Month (March)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Mat Eric Hart
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts