Sonic Tapestries #8 x ROVR Radio

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 13th July 2025 via ROVR
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 10th August 2025
— Playlist —
Almost An Island — Lonesome Sound (Almost An Island) — Past Inside The Present
- — Slow Growth (Solarium Songs)
Byron the Aquarius — GODS IN US (M A N I F E S T O) — TALK NOI$E
stønefruit — Moss (Forest Music) — Orogen Records
Lapalace — mycelial memories (Music To Watch Seeds Grow By 006: Lapalace (Lavender) — Music To Watch Seeds Grow By
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept — World Freehand Circle Drawing (Natural Wonder Beauty Concept) — Mexican Summer
ZÕJ — Hours of ripened grapes (Give Water To Birds) — Parenthèses Records
— Springtime in Croatia (See-Through) — Balmat
The Kyoto Connection — Kamakura (Postcards) — Isle of Jura
Yu Su — Watermelon Woman (Dub) (Watermelon Woman) — Technicolour Records
Galcher Lustwerk — Warming Up (Information(Redacted)) — Ghostly International
Christian Winther, Anja Lauvdal, Espen Reinertsen — The Drummer’s place (Night As Day As Night) — Sofa Music
Blue Lake — Green-Yellow Field (Sun Arcs) — Tonal Union
Pure Waves — Amazing Time (Be Yourself Out There)
Pablo’s Eye — That Night Together With Her (Spring Break) — STROOM.tv
Roméo Poirier — Muscle de sable (Living Room) — Faitiche
Norfik — The Reason Is You (Realization) — Jollies
Linnuissa — Päästa Irti (Ensimmäinen) — True Aether
Becker & Mukai — Sunshine Demagogue (Spirit Only) — SaS Recordings
Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer — On the Other Sea (Recordings from the Åland Islands) — International Anthem
Colleen — Echoes And Coral (Les Ondes Silencieuses) — Thrill Jockey
Jean-Emmanuel Rosnet — Je parle a la pluie (Les Alentours) — Not Not Fun Records
Tanarouge — Selkie
Michel Banabila — Echo Transformations (Echo Transformations) — Knekelhuis
Purelink — Circle of Dust (Faith) — peak oil
