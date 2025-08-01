Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries #8 x ROVR Radio
Sonic Tapestries #8 x ROVR Radio

A collection of post-club, pre-dawn ruminations & oscillations - music to watch the world go by...
Mat Eric Hart
Aug 01, 2025
Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 13th July 2025 via ROVR

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 10th August 2025

— Playlist —

  1. Almost An Island Lonesome Sound (Almost An Island) Past Inside The Present

  2. Matthew Hiram
    Slow Growth (Solarium Songs)

  3. Byron the Aquarius GODS IN US (M A N I F E S T O) — TALK NOI$E

  4. stønefruit Moss (Forest Music) — Orogen Records

  5. Lapalace — mycelial memories (Music To Watch Seeds Grow By 006: Lapalace (Lavender) — Music To Watch Seeds Grow By

  6. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept — World Freehand Circle Drawing (Natural Wonder Beauty Concept) Mexican Summer

  7. ZÕJ — Hours of ripened grapes (Give Water To Birds) Parenthèses Records

  8. Patricia Wolf
    Springtime in Croatia (See-Through) — Balmat

  9. The Kyoto Connection — Kamakura (Postcards) Isle of Jura

  10. Yu Su — Watermelon Woman (Dub) (Watermelon Woman) Technicolour Records

  11. Galcher Lustwerk — Warming Up (Information(Redacted)) — Ghostly International

  12. Christian Winther, Anja Lauvdal, Espen Reinertsen — The Drummer’s place (Night As Day As Night) — Sofa Music

  13. Blue Lake — Green-Yellow Field (Sun Arcs) Tonal Union

  14. Pure Waves — Amazing Time (Be Yourself Out There)

  15. Pablo’s Eye — That Night Together With Her (Spring Break) STROOM.tv

  16. Roméo Poirier — Muscle de sable (Living Room) — Faitiche

  17. Norfik — The Reason Is You (Realization) — Jollies

  18. Linnuissa — Päästa Irti (Ensimmäinen) — True Aether

  19. Becker & Mukai — Sunshine Demagogue (Spirit Only) — SaS Recordings

  20. Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer — On the Other Sea (Recordings from the Åland Islands) — International Anthem

  21. Colleen — Echoes And Coral (Les Ondes Silencieuses) — Thrill Jockey

  22. Jean-Emmanuel Rosnet — Je parle a la pluie (Les Alentours) — Not Not Fun Records

  23. Tanarouge — Selkie

  24. Michel Banabila — Echo Transformations (Echo Transformations) — Knekelhuis

  25. PurelinkCircle of Dust (Faith) — peak oil

