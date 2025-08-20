Sonic Tapestries #9 x ROVR Radio

Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…
Date of Broadcast : Sunday 10th August 2025 via ROVR
NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 7th September 2025
— Playlist —
Lampen — Soleil du Sud 2 (Halogen) — We Jazz Records
Branko Mataja — Da Smo Se Ranije Sreli (Over Fields And Mountains) — Numero Group
Michael Yonkers — Will It Be (Lovely Gold) — Drag City
Sir Richard Bishop — Ecstasies In The Open Air (Polytheistic Fragments) — Drag City
Timber Timbre — I Am Coming To Paris (To Kill You) (I Am Coming To Paris)
Tino Rossi — Complainte Corse (Corse, Mon Pays) — Columbia
Rodrigo Amarante — Irene (Cavalo) — Polyvinyl Records
Elysian Spring — Blue Sands (Glass Flowers) — Le Très Jazz Club
Kenneth James Gibson — The Art Of Forgetting Yourself (Awakened Souls Remix) (Further Translations) — Meadows Heavy Recorders
Joseph Sannicandro & Jordan Christoff — Pink (Surreal Transit) — Global Pattern
Lawrence le Doux & Roger 3000 — Crème (Chou Chou) — Lexi Disques
Pleasure Planet — Planet Love (Pleasure Planet) — SELF:TIMER
metra.vestlud — Rainy Yekaterinburg (Ashes That Made The Shape Of My Dreams) — Not Not Fun Records
x.y.r. — Altered Zone (Zonned Compilation Vol.2) — Zonned
xlmxkhfi — In the Arms of the Oak (In The Throat of Evening) — Waxing Crescent Records
Amosphère — Teleportation (Cosmogonical Ears) — Hallow Ground
Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe — Big Empty Country V (Lateral) — Verve Records
- & Gretchen Korsmo — find yourself in a hole on the beach (quilted lament) — mappa
(Saapato) — Bayfront Reeds and Grass (On Fire Island) — sound as language
Mychael Danna & Tim Clément — Silent Lake (North of Niagara)
John Also Bennett — A Handful of Olives (Στον Ελαιώνα / Ston Elaióna) — Shelter Press
Hiroshi Yoshimura — Ice Copy (Music for Nine Post Cards) — Light in the Attic Records
— Dreams Of Stairs (Faint) — 12k
