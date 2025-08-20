Sonic Tapestries #9 x ROVR Radio

Hiroshi Yoshimura — Ice Copy ( Music for Nine Post Cards ) — Light in the Attic Records

xlmxkhfi — In the Arms of the Oak ( In The Throat of Evening ) — Waxing Crescent Records

metra.vestlud — Rainy Yekaterinburg ( Ashes That Made The Shape Of My Dreams ) — Not Not Fun Records

Kenneth James Gibson — The Art Of Forgetting Yourself (Awakened Souls Remix) ( Further Translations ) — Meadows Heavy Recorders

Timber Timbre — I Am Coming To Paris (To Kill You) ( I Am Coming To Paris )

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of

Send a link

Your kind support helps me to grow my audience and continue on my creative path.

If you do like reading along and want to help support my work further, please consider sharing this post with your friends, family and followers.

For a limited time only, you can upgrade to a paid subscription — which includes entry into the Album of the Month vinyl prize draw, an exclusive monthly audio goodie bag and one-on-one listening sessions by following the link below :

This month’s album of the month :

Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

🌻