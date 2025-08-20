Sonic Tapestries

Sonic Tapestries #9 x ROVR Radio
A collection of dusty sonatas, cosmic crafts and oneiric oscillations...
Mat Eric Hart's avatar
Mat Eric Hart
Aug 20, 2025
Perfect for early risers and late settlers — a seamless soundscape of atmospheres, nature, humans, spirits and spaces intertwined through hypnotic sounds, transcendental rhythms and oneiric oscillations…

Date of Broadcast : Sunday 10th August 2025 via ROVR

NEXT EPISODE - Sunday 7th September 2025

— Playlist —

  1. Lampen Soleil du Sud 2 (Halogen) We Jazz Records

  2. Branko Mataja Da Smo Se Ranije Sreli (Over Fields And Mountains) — Numero Group

  3. Michael Yonkers Will It Be (Lovely Gold) — Drag City

  4. Sir Richard Bishop Ecstasies In The Open Air (Polytheistic Fragments) — Drag City

  5. Timber Timbre — I Am Coming To Paris (To Kill You) (I Am Coming To Paris)

  6. Tino Rossi Complainte Corse (Corse, Mon Pays) — Columbia

  7. Rodrigo Amarante Irene (Cavalo) — Polyvinyl Records

  8. Elysian Spring Blue Sands (Glass Flowers) — Le Très Jazz Club

  9. Kenneth James Gibson — The Art Of Forgetting Yourself (Awakened Souls Remix) (Further Translations) — Meadows Heavy Recorders

  10. Joseph Sannicandro & Jordan Christoff — Pink (Surreal Transit) — Global Pattern

  11. Lawrence le Doux & Roger 3000 Crème (Chou Chou) — Lexi Disques

  12. Pleasure Planet — Planet Love (Pleasure Planet) — SELF:TIMER

  13. metra.vestlud — Rainy Yekaterinburg (Ashes That Made The Shape Of My Dreams) — Not Not Fun Records

  14. x.y.r. Altered Zone (Zonned Compilation Vol.2) — Zonned

  15. xlmxkhfiIn the Arms of the Oak (In The Throat of Evening) — Waxing Crescent Records

  16. Amosphère — Teleportation (Cosmogonical Ears) — Hallow Ground

  17. Brian Eno & Beatie WolfeBig Empty Country V (Lateral) — Verve Records

  18. claire rousay
    & Gretchen Korsmo — find yourself in a hole on the beach (quilted lament) — mappa

  19. Brendan Principato
    (Saapato) — Bayfront Reeds and Grass (On Fire Island) — sound as language

  20. Mychael Danna & Tim Clément — Silent Lake (North of Niagara)

  21. John Also Bennett — A Handful of Olives (Στον Ελαιώνα / Ston Elaióna) — Shelter Press

  22. Hiroshi Yoshimura Ice Copy (Music for Nine Post Cards) — Light in the Attic Records

  23. taylor deupree
    Dreams Of Stairs (Faint) — 12k

If you would like to contribute your sounds or propose a feature for a future edition of Sonic Tapestries :

To share your links/codes/mp3’s…

Send a link

This month's album of the month :

Thank you for being here with me.

Mat

🌻

